Flat-fee listing company Redefy Holdings named Chris Rediger its new CEO. Previously president and chief technology officer, co-founder Rediger will be stepping up into Jordan Connett’s former position as Connett becomes the chairman of the board of directors.

Redefy is one of the handful of companies cropping up to take advantage of home sellers’ frustration with the old Realtor model of selling their homes. Through Redefy’s online platform, home sellers can list a property for a flat rate of $3,000. This flat rate comes with consultation, professional property photography and a plethora of the other services agents typically handle.

"We understand the frustration many home sellers feel in paying high-cost real estate commissions to agents. Our proprietary platform enables sellers to keep more of their home equity, while ensuring their home receives the maximum exposure during the sales process," Rediger said in a statement.

Redefy is on the growth path, looking to enhance its technology offering and increase its market share in the emerging online residential real estate market in the U.S. The number of people who found the home they bought online without an agent rose to over 50% in 2016 and shows no sign of reversing course.