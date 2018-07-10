ERA Real Estate announced Tuesday it has named Diana Wall senior vice president of sales.

"Diana is a business builder with a reputation for integrity, smarts and delivering on her promises," ERA Real Estate President and CEO Simon Chen said in a statement.

"She understands the power of collaboration and communication in driving success across a large real estate network," he added.

In her new role, Wall will be responsible for strategy regarding the growth of the ERA broker network. She will work with the ERA senior management team help expand the ERA broker footprint.

This is Wall’s second time to be an ERA employee. Earlier in her career, she was a district sales manager at ERA. Before rejoining ERA, Wall served as the vice president of business development at RE/MAX and vice president of field operations for Project C.U.R.E.

"ERA is all about acceptance and supporting those who want to create a trusted legacy in their community. I want to ensure that we are onboarding brokers who value the ERA vision, see the full potential of our tools and resources and are fiercely determined to grow,” Wall said in a statement.

“What we're doing at ERA is bigger than all of us. ERA Real Estate understands how interactions with brokers and agents create meaningful paths to home ownership–and change lives–in the neighborhoods they serve. I want to reinforce that."