KB Home promoted Rob McGibney to regional president of the Southwest.

“Rob McGibney is a strong leader who has done a tremendous job in every position he has held here at KB Home,” KB Home Matt Mandino Executive Vice President and CEO said in a statement.

McGibney has been with KB since 2000 when he joined as a financial analyst, rising to the position of president in the Las Vegas division by 2010. He was then appointed the regional general manager of Arizona in 2016. McGibney is a current board member of the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona and formerly served as president of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

In his new role, McGibney will oversee the KB’s local teams and operations across Arizona and Nevada including land acquisitions, land development, home construction, customer service, purchasing, sales and marketing.

“As president of our Las Vegas division and most recently as regional general manager for our Phoenix and Tucson operations, Rob helped drive our continued success in the region. I am confident that he will continue to excel in his expanded role,” Mandino said.