Gregory Englesbe is the (now former) founder and CEO of E Mortgage Management. He formed the company in 2002 and built it into a nationwide lending agency, according to this WordPress profile.

But the empire he spent a decade and a half building is now out of his reach. Englesbe stepped down in the wake of a $3 million settlement brought against him by Philadelphia waitress Kristin Lisi — for forcing a kiss on her (see video below).

“You’ve been walking by me all night, and I want a kiss,” the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Englesbe allegedly told Lisi, grabbing her by the throat and planting a kiss on her, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

According to Fox News, Lisi soon after reported the incident to the management of the upscale restaurant, Scarpetta, and the police were called. Englesbe was not criminally charged, though the incident was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance camera.

Lisi won her case against Englesbe last week.

Englesbe resigned last week in the wake of the ruling, though no specific reason is given.

Daily managerial operations of the company will continue to be spearheaded by EMM President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Crichton and current management team. Additionally, Crichton will be assuming responsibilities of the CEO, the company said in a statement.