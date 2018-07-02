To keep up with the pace of steady homeowner demand, Churchill Mortgage, a provider of conventional FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages, announced the addition of 25 new employees in 12 states.

Churchill will be adding members to its branches in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Here is a list of the new hires:

Brentwood, Tennessee: Don Merlo and Heather Wilson join as home loan specialists. Gardleth Azurdia joins as a transaction coordinator, Marlon Moore joins as a technical support specialist, and Lindsey Williamson and Martha Cisneros join as a home loan specialist assistants.

Herndon, Virginia: Kelly Seekford joins as a home loan assistant and Lindsey Nelson as a mortgage loan processor assistant.

Franklin, North Carolina: Ashley Matthews joins as a home loan specialist.

Columbia, Maryland: Ray Tate and Jodi Hillmar join as home loan specialists.

Charlotte, North Carolina: Todd Croy and Deanna Valeo join as branch managers.

Renton, Washington: Sandi Green and Jordan Del Palacio join as home loan specialists.

Oklahoma: Scott Russell joins as a home loan specialist.

Texas: Joe Brown joins as a home loan specialist serving the Austin and San Antonio branches.

Portland, Oregon: Evan Luchaco joins as a home loan specialist.

Grand Rapids, Michigan: Timothy Bowditch joins as a home loan specialist and Kristina Mounts joins as a Transaction Coordinator.

Iowa: Scott Kolb and Brad Bosch join as home loan specialists.

Tampa, Florida: Adrienne Castens joins as a home loan specialist.

Phoenix, Arizona: Megan Paulus and Todd Edgar join as home loan specialists.

“Here at Churchill Mortgage, hiring individuals who share our goal of assisting borrowers toward achieving debt-free homeownership is a top priority,” Churchill Mortgage President Mike Hardwick said. “Each member of our team works diligently to ensure every homebuyer’s needs are met, thus ensuring their current and future financial success.”

