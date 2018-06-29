Alight Mortgage Solutions, a provider of cloud-based applications for budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting and scenario analysis, recently announced the appointment of Katrina Marshall as sales director of western region and strategic accounts.

“I am so excited to have Katrina join the Alight team at this time. Over her career she’s proven to bring solutions to our challenging industry,” Alight Mortgage Solutions group head Michael McFadden said.

Marshall has more than 30 years of experience as a mortgage executive managing originations, operations, underwriting and technology integrations in the mortgage industry.

“Alight is the industry-leading forecasting solution that mortgage executives rely on every day to improve decision making, foster a culture of accountability and become more profitable,” McFadden continued. “Katrina’s wealth of industry knowledge and experience will take Alight and our customers to the next level.”

Prior to Alight, Marshall was the senior sales executive for Accenture, a management consulting and professional services firm. While at Accenture, she led professional teams and projects from proposal through deal closure.

Marshall was also the director of strategic corporate solutions at National Mortgage Insurance Corporation and was a member of the company’s startup team.

Marshall is excited to further Alight’s technology efforts.

“I am absolutely passionate about helping clients improve their businesses,” Marshall said, “And I am very excited to be joining Alight, where I can help bring forward-looking, cloud-based technology to the mortgage industry.”

