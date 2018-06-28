Sources close to the matter report President Donald Trump could be considering a new post for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Acting Director Mick Mulvaney.

Current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is expected to announce his departure from the administration soon, according to an article by Rebecca Ballhaus and Peter Nicholas for The Wall Street Journal. This departure could come as soon as the end of this week, or could wait until after Trump’s mid-July trip to Europe.

Now, the WSJ reports Trump is looking for Kelly’s replacement, and one very familiar name is on the list. The two front-runners for the job right now are Nick Ayers, who currently serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, and Mulvaney.

Earlier this month, just before the June 22nd deadline, the White House nominated Kathy Kraninger as the next permanent director of the CFPB.

And while this means, if confirmed, she would be taking over for Mulvaney, most expect Mulvaney to remain in his position at least until the end of the year at the current rate of nominations.

What’s more, if the Senate doesn’t confirm Kraninger, which some Democrats are threatening, Mulvaney could be at his post for up to another 210 days while the administration nominates another director, and the cycle will continue until a permanent director is confirmed by the Senate.

In addition to his post at the CFPB, Mulvaney also continues to head the Office of Management and Budget. If the president choses Mulvaney as his next chief of staff, that would mean he is concurrently working at three separate, full-time jobs for the administration – unless, of course, he resigns from one or both of his current positions.