New York’s Department of Financial Services is cracking down Equifax.

One day after announcing that additional regulations would be coming for credit agencies, NYDFS lowered the boom on Equifax in response to its massive 2017 security breach, making the credit reporting agency sign a consent order with eight state banking commissioners in which it promised to undertake risk assessment and receive board oversight on its information security program, audit, information technology operations and vendor management, among other things.

“DFS continues to take aggressive action in holding Equifax Inc. accountable for the massive data breach that exposed the sensitive and private information of millions of Americans,” NYFDS Superintendent Maria Vullo said in a statement.

New York is not happy about the Equifax breach …like at all… and it is leading the charge on increased oversight for credit reporting agencies. Seven other states’ banking oversight departments joined New York in holding Equifax to the regulatory flames. All told, New York, Alabama, California, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolinaand Texas joined in on the consent order.

“In an era of weakened federal government oversight, strong state regulation is essential in order to safeguard our markets, ensure strong consumer protections and hold regulated entities accountable for their actions. New York will continue to lead in supporting a robust state financial services regulatory regime. New York will also continue in its efforts to obtain relief for consumers who were harmed by the Equifax breach,” Vullo added.

Part of this regulatory push will result in the first-ever state mandated cybersecurity standard. NYDFS will oversee its implementation beginning Nov. 1, 2018.

According to NYDFS, today’s consent order mandates the corrective actions below, all of which Equifax must report its progress on to the eight state banking entities: