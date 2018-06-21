Multifamily specialist investment firm, Hunt Investment Management, hired Evan Abrams as senior vice president to lead marketing and investor relations functions and bring in new capital partnership for the firm.

"Evan is a seasoned investment professional with a strong background in real estate and capital raising for a diversified set of real estate focused investment managers," Hunt Investment Management President Thomas Duda said in a statement.

"He will play a critical role in leading the third-party capital growth of the business. Evan will be able to leverage his understanding of what institutional investors expect today in the real estate space to help further strengthen and develop Hunt Investment Management's platform. We think Hunt Investment Management is well positioned to provide unique and differentiated investment offerings,” he added.

Hunt snagged Abrams from Hodes Weill & Associates where he served as vice president responsible for building and expanding the firm’s market presence through the development of relationships with institutional investor and advisors.

Before Hodes, Abrams was with Centaur Properties, New York City-based real estate firm where he was responsible acquisition and asset management. Prior to that, he worked for Credit Suisse and SunTrust Bank.