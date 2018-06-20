S&P Global, a provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital, corporate and commodity markets worldwide, announced it is set to acquire RateWatch from TheStreet.

RateWatch is a B2B data business that offers subscription and custom reports on bank deposits, loans, fees and other product data to the financial services industry. It provides clients with bank deposit and loan rate database covering almost 100,000 institutions dating back about 20 years, according to the company.

The company's press release explained that RateWatch, will be integrated into S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global that provides individuals, companies and governments intelligence through financial and industry data, and news research.

“RateWatch’s robust datasets complement and strengthen our core capabilities of providing differentiated data and analytics solutions for the banking sector,” President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Executive Vice President of data and technology innovation Mike Chinn said. “S&P Global Market Intelligence has a strong record of servicing the community bank market, and we're excited to expand our products for one of our fastest-growing market segments.”