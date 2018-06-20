ACES Risk Management Co., a provider of enterprise transaction and loan risk mitigation software solutions, recently announced the promotion of Sharon Reichhardt as vice president of client success.

Reichhardt will oversee ARMCO’s professional services division and manage ongoing adoption by customers of the full feature-set of the ACES Audit Technology platform, ARMCO’s flagship product, according to the company.

“With her vast experience implementing ACES across multiple divisions at a large bank and across multiple clients as a director at ARMCO, Sharon is the perfect fit for this important position at the company,” ARMCO Chief Executive Officer Avi Naider said.

Sponsor Content

Reichhardt has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Prior to ARMCO, she held various management level positions at EverBank. While at EverBank, Reichhardt was the primary administrator of the ACES platform across several divisions at the bank.

Reichhardt was recognized as a HousingWire Insider in 2017 for her commitment to manifesting the goals of her clients.

Reichhardt says she is excited to lead the initiative in providing the best service to ARMCO clients.

“I’m excited to lead the company’s customer success initiative and ensure that more and more ARMCO clients have access to experts who truly understand the intricacies of both their business and the technology," Reichhardt said. “Driving efficiency throughout the full loan origination and review cycle – from prefunding, to post funding to post closing and to servicing is what we aim to achieve for all of our clients.”

Looking for the next great opportunity? Visit HousingJobs, the most comprehensive mortgage finance jobs database — powered by your friends at HousingWire.