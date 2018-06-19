A female-founded multifamily real estate company launched in New York today. Bloomstone Group, a full-service real estate advisory firm, will offer its services in development, marketing, sales and leasing of multifamily residential projects and condominium properties.

Founder Carole Bloom has been in the industry for 25 years selling and leasing $2 billion in residential properties as well as directing the leasing of 30,000 units in New York City. Before striking out on her own to start Bloomstone, Bloom held senior positions at Related, Gotham Organization and Manhattan Skyline.

"I am very excited to formally launch Bloomstone Group, an endeavor that my team and I have dedicated ourselves to over the last several months," Bloom said in a statement.

"After years of learning the ins and outs of the industry and bringing my own unique strategy and perspective to each project, I knew that now is the time to start something of my own," she added.

Bloom’s strategy is to leverage her experience to increase ROI for multifamily properties. She and her team will assist developers, owners and investors with pre-development sales, design consultation, repositioning for value add, residential leasing and repositioning existing rental properties.