Waterstone Mortgage recently announced the appointment of A.W. Pickel as company president.

He will be based at the company's Pewaukee, Wisc.-based corporate office. Pickel’s appointment comes off the heels of significant company growth. In the past several years, Waterstone Mortgage added more than 700 employees nationally, and gained the ability to lend in 47 states. In addition, the company’s 2017 loan volume of $2.6 billion was an all-time company record, according to a press release.

“The addition of A.W. to our executive leadership team is a huge step for Waterstone Mortgage. We reached a level of growth where it was clear that the addition of a President would help us continue to exceed our goals,” former Waterstone Mortgage President Eric Egenhoefer said.

Pickel, will specialize in the management of day-to-day operations and administrative duties. He will also play a pivotal role in the growth and direction of the organization, working alongside Egenhoefer and the executive management team, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to have A.W. join the team, as he brings a wealth of industry and leadership expertise that will be extremely beneficial to Waterstone Mortgage. He is also an ideal fit for our company culture, and we are excited to begin working with him.”

Prior to Waterson, Pickel served as president of AmCap Mortgage’s Midwest Division. He founded LeaderOne Financial Corporation as a local mortgage brokerage, growing the company into a full-service mortgage bank before selling it in 2016. He has extensive experience recruiting, training, and managing origination teams around the nation.

Pickel says he is excited to work with a company that cares so much about its employees and customers.

“I am fortunate to come alongside them and to contribute to the future of Waterstone Mortgage – an innovative company that is focused on the success and satisfaction of both the employees and the customers,” Pickel said.

