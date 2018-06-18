CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced a partnership with Elm Street Technology, LLC to offer the Elevate Broker Operating System and Services platform to real estate brokers.

Elevate Broker Operating System and Services is an end-to-end solution that includes premium websites, lead generation and management services, CRM, mobile web solutions, social media management, blogging and client retention tools.

“CoreLogic has a strong presence in the broker space and a depth of unique property information that makes brokers and agents more insightful,” President and CEO of Elm Street Technology Prem Luthra said. “Together we share a vision for a unified end-to-end broker and agent marketing solution that dramatically simplifies the technology and services real estate professionals utilize to operate their businesses.”

Under the agreement, the company will serve as an authorized reseller, offering Elevate through the Clareity DASH! platform to current broker clients, according to CoreLogic.

“Both our companies are laser-focused on innovating solutions that minimize complexity for brokers and their agents,” CoreLogic Executive Leader of Real Estate Solutions Chris Bennett said. “With our Clareity dashboard and Trestle listing distribution solutions, we’re already unifying and streamlining a host of common broker tasks. With Elevate, we broaden our offering to brokers even further.”

Last year, Elm Street Technology acquired real estate tech platform Consolidated Knowledge. The acquisition was the “next step” in the company’s ongoing efforts to consolidate the real estate industry’s “leading technology and marketing service providers,” according to Elm Street Technology.