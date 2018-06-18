Federal Home Loan Bank Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency are partnering to create fund programs that help fight homelessness and assist people at risk of losing their housing.

Home4Good, a housing entity aimed at ending homelessness in Pennsylvania, recently received $4.5 million from FHLBank Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to fund its launch.

"We have many good programs across Pennsylvania that work to keep people in housing," PHFA Executive Director and CEO Brian Hudson said in a statement. The PHFA works to provide affordable housing and rental housing options for older adults, low to moderate- income families, and people with special housing needs.

Home4Good will support this mission, distributing its funds as grants to organizations with programs that help people find or retain housing, as well as organizations that offer supportive services.

Just about any organization that fits these criteria can apply for funding, including local governments, nonprofits and housing authorities. Home4Good will wrap up the application window on Sept. 14. Home4Good is also seeking to partner with Continuum of Care organizations in the state of Pennsylvania. Home4Good will know what kind of participation it will have from the 16 Continuum of Care organizations in Pennsylvania by July 16.

Hudson indicated he is hopeful that this new initiative will create significant change for the homeless and people struggling to afford housing.

"With some additional targeted funding, we feel [these organizations] can make a tremendous difference in our joint effort with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh to reduce and perhaps even end homelessness in our state," Hudson said.