FirstClose, a provider of technology solutions for mortgage lenders nationwide, announced its integration with Chicago Title Insurance Company.

Through this integration, the FirstClose Report will provide financial institution clients with Chicago Title’s property search, legal and vesting products and services, the company said in a press release.

“Our comprehensive title products and services enhance FirstClose’s home equity and refi suite of offerings to add efficiencies and further expedite closing times for lenders,” said Thomas Curry, vice president of Chicago Title.

The company explained the integration enables customers access to the last grantee of record, a legal description of the property, a list of mortgages and liens on record, the permanent index number and the latest transfer deed on file. This FirstClose Report can be used with residential or commercial properties.

“We are thrilled to be working with Chicago Title and know that this partnership will only improve our product offering and allow us to better serve our clients,” Chief Executive Officer of FirstClose Tedd Smith said. “Giving our clients options when it comes to products and services has always been a key part of our business.”

Earlier this year, FirstClose and CRIF Lending Solutions created an API that enables lenders to process home equity loans from CRIF's ACTion solution.