Inspirato is making the jump into the single-family rental realm/ownership with a new business arm, Inspirato Real Estate.

Up until now, Inspirato has been in the hospitality business, but now it is creating a portfolio of luxury vacation homes. It is marketing homes as rental investments within its portfolio for people who are looking to buy a vacation home but are hesitant for fear of losing money on the home or never using it.

"If you're thinking about buying a luxury vacation home, you typically have three main worries: you won't use it enough, it will become a money pit, and managing it will become a second job," Inspirato CEO Brent Handler said in a statement.

"Inspirato Real Estate is the only platform that solves each of these objections. We find you the perfect home, lease it to provide fixed rental income, manage it 24/7, and give you access to both your own property and over 300 additional residences around the world," he added.

Inspirato said it also offers a number of optional benefits for the luxury homebuyers including:

A five-year lease with Inspirato that provides fixed rental income and pays almost all costs on the home.

24/7 full-service property management, which includes marketing, booking, guest services, housekeeping, bill payment, and maintenance.

Complimentary owner use at various times throughout the year, with early booking access and discounted rates at other times.

Membership benefits including preferred booking access to Inspirato's $1 billion collection of luxury vacation homes.

Inspirato said it will also help luxury homeowners within their portfolio sell their homes through select real estate professionals.