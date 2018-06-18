Mack-Cali Realty’s Vice Chairman and one-time CEO Mitchell Rudin is parting ways with the office and multifamily focused real estate investment trust on his way to greener pastures.

The company announced last week that Rudin is leaving the company to "pursue other opportunities," but did not specify what those opportunities were.

"All of us here at Mack-Cali would like to thank Mitch for his hard work and contributions to the strategic repositioning of Mack-Cali,” current Mack-Cali CEO Michael DeMarco said in a statement.

Prior to working for Mack-Cali, Rudin was head of Brookfield’s U.S. commercial operation, and while with Mack-Cali, most of his efforts were directed toward transitioning the Mack-Cali portfolio to a focus on water-front and transit-oriented properties. Rudin has been with Mack-Cali since 2015.

“Our success to date has been a team effort, in which he [Rudin] played an integral part. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," DeMarco said.