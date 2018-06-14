Apartments.com and Realtor.com are teaming up to share content. Parent companies CoStar and Move shook hands and announced today that they will sally forth together with shared content on their subsidiary websites.

Apartments listed and advertised on Apartments.com will automatically appear on Realtor.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentFinder.com, WestsideRentals.com, Apartamentos.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com and Doorsteps.com.

Aparments.com is excited for the ad dollar potential incumbent in this partnership as advertisers will be receiving a significant boost in audience reached.

Sponsor Content

"We believe that with this important new partnership, Apartments.com advertisers will see more leads, leases and better value for their advertising dollars," CoStar Group CEO Andrew Florance said in a statement.

"This is great for all of the participants in the marketplace as it increases the likelihood of creating successful connections. Everybody wins," he added.

This new partnership terminates Realtor.com’s old partnership with Apartment List. All of Apartment List’s listings will be removed from Realtor.com by the first of September this year.

"At Realtor.com we always work to ensure that we have the widest selection of listings in any category,” Move CEO Ryan O’Hara said in a statement.

"The entire community benefits from this partnership providing users access to an unsurpassed selection of apartment listings with the high-quality content from Apartments.com."