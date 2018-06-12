Mobile Doorman, a custom-branded apartment app developer, is entering into a beta partnership with Rover, a pet service provider.

“Rover and Mobile Doorman share the goal of providing convenient and accessible services to customers, making this beta partnership a natural fit,” Rover Director of Corporate Development Kyle Roe said in a statement.

“Rover's breadth of services–boarding, walking, sitting, daycare, and drop-ins–will make the properties that use Mobile Doorman even more pet friendly while also making new pet ownership more accessible to residents,” he added.

Pet care is a big deal in the apartment world, so much so that some renters will choose one community over another based-on pet amenities. More than 65% of renters are pet owners and pet-friendliness is one of the top considerations when searching for an apartment home, according to data from RentPath.

During the beta, Rover will offer its special pricing and promotions to customers through the custom Mobile Doorman apps.

“Our strategic partnerships are truly aimed at enhancing the living experiences of apartment renters,” Mobile Doorman Founder Bob Matteson said in a statement.

“Today’s renter is evolving so it is vitally important our industry services, and how we communicate those services evolves, with them. We’re excited to be partnering with Rover to provide pet-parent residents with discounted access to their wide breadth of pet services through our custom-branded app,” he added.