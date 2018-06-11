Walker & Dunlop, recently announced the addition of Mark Besharaty, as senior vice president and chief production officer to lead a new initiative focused on multifamily small loans. Besharaty is based out of the company’s Irvine, California office and will focus on driving multifamily loan origination growth.

"Fannie Mae is thrilled that Walker & Dunlop has decided to enter the small loan space with Mark's leadership," Fannie Mae Director in Customer Engagement Ann Atkinson said. "Walker & Dunlop is a tremendous partner of Fannie Mae's and together we look forward to growing this part of our business."

Walker Dunlop plan on being active in the western region, and hope that multifamily small loans will provide sustainable and affordable financing solutions for smaller properties in a rapidly growing market. With Besharaty's leadership, it aims to meet the financing needs of property owners in secondary and tertiary markets, the company said in a press release.

"Mark has over 25 years of commercial real estate experience with a history of proven excellence in multifamily small loans, commercial mortgage operations, construction financing, and originations," Executive Vice President of Multifamily Finance Don King said. "The multifamily small loans space is very exciting for us – it has a unique borrower profile and provides an opportunity to offer more affordable options for renters. We look forward to Mark's addition making a meaningful impact.”

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Besharaty served as director in the Small Balance Commercial Real Estate Lending Group at Hunt Mortgage Group. While on the team, he led a team of originators and analysts responsible for the origination of small balance loans for commercial real estate and multifamily housing properties. He also served as vice president for MUFG Union Bank, where he was recognized as one of the top producers for a team that successfully implemented multiple projects while growing production volumes, according to the company.

