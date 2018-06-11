To support its expanding portfolio, fintech company and 2018 HW Tech100 winner TMS announced the addition of four members to its leadership team.

These new additions aim to accelerate TMS’ growth and the company said it brings it closer to its goal of servicing more than 1 million loans by 2022. Joining TMS is Michael Chiarella as executive vice president of risk, Nathan Sands as executive vice president of core servicing, Jason Kwasny as senior vice president of default servicing and Anthony Forsberg as senior vice president of default.

“I am excited about the new additions to our senior leadership team as we continue to change the landscape of mortgage servicing,” TMS President Ali Vafai said. “We are investing heavily in a total homeownership experience for our customers that goes beyond the closing table and their monthly payment.”

Chiarella joins TMS with more than 15 years of experience in financial services, including positions at USAA Bank and JPMorgan Chase. As its executive vice president of risk, he will oversee the servicing channel and ensure risks are mitigated. Most recently, Chiarella was executive director of regulatory implementation and execution at USAA, where he oversaw a regulatory organization for the company.



(Michael Chiarella)

Sands joins as the company's executive vice president of servicing and will be responsible for core servicing. Sands previously served more than 18 years in servicing operations management and was most recently the senior vice president of loan administration at Bayview Loan Servicing.



(Nathan Sands)

Kwasny has more than 16 years of leadership experience in the mortgage industry, including leadership roles at Green Tree/Ditech and JPMorgan Chase. At TMS he will be the senior vice president of default servicing, and head loss mitigation, single point of contact and collections. Most recently, Kwasny was vice president of customer resolution at Specialized Loan Servicing.



(Jason Kwasny)

Forsberg will be the senior vice president of default, his responsibilities include running default operations and working with the technology team to build out the default side of SIME, the company's servicing platform. Prior to TMS, Forsberg was the vice president of default administration at Specialized Loan Servicing and has more than 16 years of experience in loan servicing.



(Anthony Forsberg)