In this episode of In The Winner's Circle, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney sits down with Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

In a fast-paced and energetic discussion, Mat explains why "100% of our focus is on mortgage brokers."

UWM is crushing it in mortgage finance, ranking as the No. 7 overall lender according to Inside Mortgage Finance, which is huge for a WHOLESALE lender. The company saw its origination volume increase 28.5% last year.

So, what's next? For one, UWM plans to nearly double its workforce (now 2,500 people) and is currently moving into a new headquarters.

But all is not well in the world of mortgage finance. Jacob and Mat also touch on problems with VA lending, a recent headache for some lenders. Listen below: