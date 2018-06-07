The Mortgage Bankers Association today revealed its new president and CEO to take over this summer.

Last October, at the MBA Annual Convention in Denver, MBA President and CEO David Stevens announced his upcoming retirement. He announced he will be stepping down as of September 30, 2018, to allow the MBA time to choose a new leader.

Now, the MBA has done just that.

The organization sent out a letter to its members Thursday announcing its Board of Directors approved of Robert Broeksmit as the next president and CEO. Broeksmit will join the MBA beginning August 20, 2018.

The MBA explained Broeksmit’s tenure will overlap with Stevens for a couple weeks as he brings Broeksmit up to speed on internal and external issues facing the association and the industry. Stevens will also begin to introduce the new president to critical contacts, policymakers, consumer advocates and other stakeholders.

He joins the organization from Treliant Risk Advisors, where he currently served as president and chief operating officer.

In looking for Stevens’ replacement, the MBA formed a search committee, chaired by its immediate past chairman, Rodrigo Lopez, and comprised of 12 members from diverse business models. The search committee utilized SpencerStuart, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm.

Broeksmit has spent his 33-year career in mortgage banking, and held a variety of senior leadership positions including president of B.F. Saul Mortgage, executive vice president of Chevy Chase Bank and vice president at Prudential Home Mortgage.

Broeksmit previously served on the MBA board and as chairman of RESBOG. He also served as chairman of the American Bankers Association’s Mortgage Markets Committee.

“In closing, I want to give my everlasting thanks to Dave Stevens for the last seven and a half years,” MBA Chairman David Motley said in a letter to members. “Dave was the right leader at the right time and MBA has never been stronger than it is today.”

“Dave has given his heart and soul to the MBA and on behalf of the entire membership, we are incredibly grateful for his leadership,” Motley concluded.