Hunt Mortgage Group recently announced the addition of Precilla Torres as senior managing director and head of the company's proprietary lending group.

Torres will be based in the firm’s New York office and report to Hunt Mortgage President and Chief Investment Officer Jim Flynn and is responsible for establishing overall lending and program goals for the business unit.

“She will direct the marketing of the platform to borrowers, investors, and rating agencies and coordinate originations, screening, underwriting, closing, asset management, capital markets, and other activities related to proprietary or balance sheet loans and investments,” Flynn said.

Sponsor Content

Torres comes to Hunt Mortgage Group from Ares Management LLC, where she was most recently the co-portfolio manager and co-head of their CMBS platform. Previously, she was the head of capital markets of the Commercial Real Estate Debt Group. In is role, she worked with both Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp., a public mortgage REIT managed by Ares, and private separately managed accounts of the group.

She also held several senior leadership positions at Citigroup, Lehman Brothers, Credit Suisse, Hudson Realty and NewOak Capital. In these positions she was responsible for covering loan and structured product platforms.

“Precilla has the right blend of skills and experience to take on the role of managing our important balance sheet loan business,” Flynn said. "She is known for her ability to work closely with clients to find creative solutions to all their financing needs. We are confident that under her leadership the Proprietary Lending Group will flourish in all regions."