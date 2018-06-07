HW Tech100 winner ACES Risk Management, an enterprise financial risk mitigation software company, hired Nick Volpe as its new chief strategy officer.

“Nick has an incredible combination of subject matter expertise, ACES knowledge and mortgage operational experience. As someone who made extensive use of ACES in an executive capacity as a customer, Nick understands the value of the platform and the world-class, client-oriented experience provided by the ARMCO support team,” ARMCO CEO Avi Naider said in a statement.

“Understanding our clients and their needs is the basis of our success at ARMCO. We’re happy to have Nick’s expertise to further elevate the experience and technology we deliver to the marketplace,” he added.

In his new role, Volpe will be expanding the adoption of ACES Audit Technology in the industry and introducing new products to the market.

“We have numerous clients using ACES in various business operations across their enterprises,” Volpe said in a statement.

“As we move forward, we are taking proactive measures to demonstrate the true potential of this powerful technology. We want the industry to see ACES for its full capacity as an enterprise-wide audit solution, not just as the industry-leading QC software,” he continued.

Volpe has been in the industry for more than 23 years, held executive positions at Interthinx, First American Mortgage Solutions and Clayton Holdings, prior to joining ACES.