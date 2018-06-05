LERETA, a leading national real estate tax and flood determination services provider, announced this week they promoted Susan M. Portnoy to senior vice president.

In her new role as Senior Vice President, Portnoy will oversee LERETA’s new product development initiatives including the Total Tax Solutions platform, business intelligence, data and analytics. She is also responsible for the project management office, client portfolio tax line creation, maintenance and audit, vendor management as well as centralized claims, quality control and quality assurance, LERETA said in a press releasee.

“Susan has been a critical asset to our team by adding a strategic, client focus to LERETA’s innovation efforts,” said Jim Micali, COO of LERETA. “We are looking forward to the contributions she will undoubtedly bring to her new role as she leverages her expertise, technology and data to further improve the customer experience.”

Portnoy joined LERETA in 2002 and has lead LERETA’s Tax outsourcing division since 2008. She comes with more than 32 years of experience in servicing, escrow and tax. Before joining LERETA, she began her servicing career at Citi Mortgage, and transitioned to tax service with Transamerica Real Estate Tax Service.

She has held many leadership positions within the industry, including being an accredited mortgage professional with the MBA. She also served West Coast User Group as the chairperson for Black Knight’s MSP user committee and participates in several user servicing system groups, according to the company.

Portnoy said she is excited to continue furthering LERETA’s initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to be leading LERETA’s Enterprise Operations at such an exciting time and to continue to evolve our world-class technology and tax service solutions to materially improve the way lenders serve their customers,” said Portnoy. “I am truly honored to be a part of such an outstanding team that is well poised for continued success.”