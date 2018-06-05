These days, construction costs are tough to stomach.The rising prices of labor, commodities and land are all on pushing the cost of construction up, and they don’t look like they’ll take a break any time soon.

To help mitigate some of these costs, Skender, a construction, design and manufacturing company, put together an eBook listing 101 ways to build quality buildings for less.

Sponsor Content

"It is essential that everyone involved in a new building look for innovative ways to deliver high-quality projects while stemming the tide of rising costs…in this eBook, we are sharing some of the best practices we've learned with our clients and project partners over the past six decades,” Skender CEO Mark Skender said in a statement.

According to Skender, more than half of the tips in the eBook are applicable to any project, and the other half are asset class specific best practices.

Here are four highlights that can help reduce costs for any project, according to the Skender.