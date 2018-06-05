MortgageHippo is integrating DocMagic into its digital lending platform.

“If lenders want to stay competitive, they need the tools to satisfy borrowers’ growing appetite for an easy and robust digital experience,” MortgageHippo EVP and CSO Joe Dahleen said in a statement.

“MortgageHippo’s integration with DocMagic allows us to provide those tools to lenders by offering eSignature capability throughout the entire mortgage process,” he added.

MortgageHippo’s process is entirely digital, from the point-of-sale to closing. Through the partnership, lenders can order disclosures directly from their loan origination system, then the customers can receive those disclosures via eDelivery, and they can sign them with eSigning technology. MortgageHippo’s services extend to initial disclosures, Loan Estimates, Closing Disclosures and closing documents.

This is the latest in the larger saga of the digital mortgage, as the mortgage industry runs toward full digitization. In April, MortgageHippo partnered with another tech company, Matic, adding its home insurance platform into the MortgageHippo suite of services.

“We are pleased to partner with MortgageHippo and offer our mutual lender clients a strong digital mortgage point-of-sale solution that integrates tightly with our platform and LOS partners,” said Steve Ribultan, director of business development at DocMagic. “Integrating with MortgageHippo is yet another step that DocMagic is taking to deliver on the promise of achieving a truly paperless digital mortgage process.”