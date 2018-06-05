Utah-based mortgage company Veritas Funding is partnering with Blend, a consumer lending technology platform, to provide electronic disclosures.

The partnership allows Veritas Funding to become the nation’s first mortgage lender to launch electronic disclosures through Blend's mortgage platform.

The new feature will be provided through that aims at providing more efficient, accurate and speedier loan processing for borrower satisfaction, according to the companies.

“We are thrilled to expand our use of Blend’s technology and be the first lender to include electronic loan disclosures within the Blend application,” Vice President of Information Technology at Veritas Funding Josh Pratt said. “Veritas will continue to invest time and resources in leading-edge technology allowing us to attract and retain some of the best mortgage talent in our industry.”

Blend said that the partnership is mutually beneficial.

"Blend seeks to work with innovative lenders who are aiming to use technology to transform and elevate the origination experience," Blend Head of Field Operations Brian Kneafsey said. "Veritas has been an amazing partner that provides the perfect complement of invaluable industry guidance, which has enabled us to build a leading product for electronic disclosures delivery."

Last month, Blend also partnered with the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts to make its digital mortgage solution available to the mortgage broker community.