Pavaso, a digital mortgage solutions company, named Cheryl Baillis as executive vice president of operations. She will be assisting with the refinement of Pavaso's eClosing platform.

“Cheryl understands the title and mortgage industry inside and out,” Pavaso CEO Mark McElroy said in a statement.

“She will be an outstanding fit with Pavaso as the digital closing becomes the standard for mortgage closings. Her broad understanding of the settlement industry in combination with her innovativeness, ingenuity and ability to collaborate with people at all levels make her an ideal addition as Pavaso maintains its upward growth,” he added.

Baillis has been in the real esate industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Pavaso, Baillis held a number of executive management roles at other real estate companies with a focus on title and settlement services.

“I am looking forward to sharing my years of experience in the real estate and title industry to assist with strengthening the foundation of the operations and expanding Pavaso’s services to continue bringing solutions to the mortgage industry for all parts of a transaction from contract to close,” Baillis said in a statement.

