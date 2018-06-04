LRES Corp., a national residential and commercial real estate services company, hired Frank Obregon as commercial appraisal manager.

“Frank’s advanced knowledge and proven success in the commercial real estate industry make him a valuable addition to our team as LRES continues to expand offerings and create efficiencies in the commercial valuation industry,” said LRES President Mark Johnson said in a statement.

Obregon has been in the commercial real estate industry for nearly 40 years, and before joining LRES, he was the director of commercial valuation at PCV Murcor. Before that, he was regional manager with Ameriquest Mortgage.

“I look forward to collaborating with the LRES team and establishing highly modernized processes for LRES’ growing commercial valuation division,” Obregon said in a statement.

In his new role, Obregon will be responsible for establishing, staffing and managing LRES’ commercial appraisal department.

