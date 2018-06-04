TIAA announced the rebranding of EverBank and TIAA Direct as TIAA Bank.

This rebranding comes almost one year after TIAA acquired EverBank Financial Corp in June 2017.

According to TIAA, TIAA Bank will aim to help clients achieve financial well-being up to and through retirement by offering a full suite of financial products and services for consumer, commercial and institutional clients.

“For more than 100 years, TIAA has been committed to putting our clients first and helping them achieve financial well-being,” President and CEO of TIAA Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. said. “With the expansion of TIAA’s banking products and services, we’re pleased to build on that commitment by offering customers a different kind of bank – one that makes banking even better for individuals, families, businesses and institutions across the country.”

TIAA Bank will use the latest digital technologies, permitting clients to remotely manage their finances, or in person at financial centers across Florida and home lending offices across the country, according to the company.

“TIAA Bank offers a new and enhanced experience for our current consumer and commercial clients, delivering the same high level of service they’ve come to expect from us along with a broader range of products and services,” TIAA Bank’s President and CEO Blake Wilson said. “We also now can provide new banking solutions to TIAA’s participants and institutions, building on TIAA’s century-long mission of service to the not-for-profit sector and beyond.”

The rebranded company is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, where it provides deposit, residential, commercial lending and other banking products and services nationwide.

“We’re dedicated to continue to build on our combined strengths and values to deliver financial products and services to help our clients reach their financial goals,” SEVP, retail financial services CEO and chair of TIAA Bank’s board of directors Kathie Andrade said. “Banking is such a critical part of making that happen, and our new bank is dedicated to serve individuals and organizations as their needs change over time.”