Well, this is a new (and exciting) one for us.

HousingWire is pleased to announce that we’ve been named a presenting sponsor for the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic, a Web.com Tour golf event.

The Ellie Mae Classic is being held over the week of Aug. 6, 2018 at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, located in the Bay Area.

During that week, HousingWire will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am, to be held on that Monday.

Charitable proceeds from the event will benefit the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Open Doors Foundation, which provides financial relief to families during a time of crisis.

Through the foundation’s Home Grant Program, families who are caring for a critically ill or injured child can receive mortgage and rental payment assistance grants, allowing them to focus on taking care of their child without worry about losing their home.

Charity is a large focus of every PGA Tour event. The tournament also benefits the Warriors Community Foundation, the Golden State Warriors’ charitable foundation.

Last year’s tournament featured Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, who received a sponsor’s exemption to actually compete in the event against the Web.com tour pros.

No word yet on whether Curry will be back this year (he’s got other things on his mind right now), but the tournament will certainly benefit many worthy causes.

According to information provided by the PGA Tour, PGA events produced a record $180 million for charity last year. Over all, the all-time total amount of money generated for charity by PGA Tour events is approximately $2.65 billion.

And thanks to the “Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presented by HousingWire,” charitable proceeds will be heading to the MBA Open Doors Foundation.

“We are deeply grateful to have been chosen as the beneficiary of this event. With generous support from corporations and individuals across the country, we’ve been able to help more than 2,000 families across America, providing nearly $3 million in housing assistance grants to families with a critically ill or injured child receiving medical treatment,” said Deborah Dubois, president, MBA Opens Doors Foundation.

“Funds raised at the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am, presented by HousingWire, means we’ll be able to help many more families stay in their homes while their child receives care and treatment,” Dubois added.

As for HousingWire, this is an exciting opportunity to help people in need.

“We are proud to be named the Presenting Sponsor of the Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am at the Ellie Mae Classic Tournament,” HousingWire President and CEO Clayton Collins said.

“HousingWire is dedicated to moving the housing and mortgage markets forward and through this sponsorship, we are supporting the leaders that are driving the mortgage industry and innovating on its behalf to help people across the country achieve the American Dream of homeownership,” Collins added. “And through this event, we’re able to give back to charity by supporting the MBA Opens Doors Foundation.”

The full schedule for the Ellie Mae Classic tournament includes the following:

Monday, August 6 – Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presented by HousingWire and Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout Presented by Lucky

Wednesday, August 8 – Official Pro-Am

Thursday, August 9 – Tournament Round 1 & Executive Women’s Day

Friday, August 10 – Tournament Round 2

Saturday, August 11 – Tournament Round 3 & Family Day

Sunday, August 12 – Final Tournament Round & Military Appreciation Day

For more information on the tournament, click here.