Interior Logic Group and Interior Specialists tied the knot today as they completed the merger they announced at the beginning of May.

The new company will operate coast-to-coast under the name Interior Logic Group. Interior Logic Group services multifamily owners, homebuilders and big box retailers interior design needs.

With the merger, the company employs 4,300 people in 225 locations around the nation and is now worth $1.5 billion.

"It’s an exciting day for Interior Logic Group and our customers,” ILG President and CEO Alan Davenport said in a statement.

“I believe we will be distinguished by our innovative technology, extensive design center services, and our commitment to grow with our customers through partnerships and trusted relationships. These relationships have been cultivated by both companies since we were established,” he added.

The company is jointly owned by Littlejohn & Co. and Platinum Equity who owned the separate parties prior to the merger.