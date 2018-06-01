A new study claims Quicken Loans and LendingTree led the market in digital advertising from early March until late May, according to Kantar Media.

Kantar Media, an advertising analytics company, determined that Quicken Loans and LendingTree led advertisers in television and paid search among mortgage lenders from March 1st to May 21st.

Kantar Media’s algorithm and methodologies utilize search data in conjunction with machine learning and advanced statistical modeling to estimate in-marker results at keyword, ad and advertiser level. For this study it measured paid search activity on more than 2.5 billion search engine result pages across more than 50 countries and 14 search engines, according to the company.

Kantar Media discovered that Quicken Loans spent 57.3 million on network cable, syndicated and spot TV ads, which accounted for nearly 70% of total spend across all 334 advertisers that sponsored home mortgage commercials.

Notably, Navy Federal Credit Union was its closest competitor, but still spent only $5.9 million on advertising.

LendingTree was the leader in paid search, accumulating 28.2% of all clicks on 116 non-branded mortgage-related keywords, whereas Quicken Loans had 19% of click share. Trailing behind was Bank Rate at 12.6%, ConsumersAdvocate.org at 10.2% and Top10MortgageLoans.com at 6.4%, according to Kantar Media.

Although Kantar Media offers insight on mortgage lending advertising, it is important to note the report is limited to U.S. Google desktop ad activity on 116 non-branded mortgage-related keywords. The company says, if advertisers sponsored additional keywords, when measured, the findings could change.