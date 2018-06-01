Honest Buildings, a project management platform, closed its Series B funding round bringing its total round funding raised to $30 million.

Its Series B funding came from First Capital Realty, Brookfield Property Partners, Oxford Properties and 14 other companies. Total investment in the young company is $48 million.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Honest Buildings," First Capital Realty Executive Vice President and COO Jordan Robins said in a statement.

"Leveraging technology platforms like Honest Buildings provides greater transparency, positioning us to create value through project cost savings and faster project delivery," he added.

According to its release, Honest Buildings intends to use the Series B funding to accelerate development of its platform.

"We continue to believe owners take all the capital risk on projects and deserve the absolute best technology platforms purpose-built for them," Honest Buildings Co-Founder and CEO Riggs Kubiak said in a statement.

“It's exciting to see the impact we are having on cities all over the world as they continue to evolve and change, and are thrilled to be partnered with so many of the world's leading owners and operators who share our mission for accelerating urban progress."