The acquisition, entitlement and development homebuilding company, Century Communities, appoints Keith Hurand as president of its Atlanta Division.

Hurand’s 28 years of experience extend to more than 15 U.S. markets, where he held leadership positions in residential, commercial, multi-family, high-rise and industrial real estate development and construction, Century Communities explained in a press release.

Hurand began his career in 1989 as a field engineer, eventually becoming a project manager at General Electric. Prior to joining Century Communities he served as chief operating officer and president at Newland Real Estate Group’s U.S. east coast operation, and also held executive roles at WCI Communities and John Wieland Homes & Neighborhood.

“Keith is known for his collaborative approach, and is well-respected for his strategic thinking,” said Rick Carruthers, regional president southeast region. “We are thrilled to have Keith on board and look forward to harnessing his strategic skills to help our Atlanta division continue to grow and thrive.”