This week, Finicity, a provider of real-time financial data aggregation and insights, announced a partnership with HW tech 100 winner Blue Sage Solutions, a cloud-based digital mortgage lending platform, to create a frictionless digital lending process.

Blue Sage will integrate Finicity’s Verification of Assets solution into its multi-channel digital lending platform, in a move they hope will accelerate the credit decisioning process for mortgage lenders, Finicity said in a press release.

The credit decisioning solutions, aims at allowing lenders to free up resources, reduce mortgage fraud and improve accuracy, while providing borrowers a paperless and hassle-free experience, according to the company.

The partnership will rapidly provide mortgage lenders with validated insights of a borrower’s assets, and Finicity hopes by introducing technology to the decisioning-process it will overall enhance the way lenders and borrowers conduct business.

“Our goal is to find top-notch partners who are also committed to creating a frictionless experience for lenders and borrowers through a digitized process,” said Steve Smith, Finicity CEO. “We’re excited to work with Blue Sage to accelerate the process of verifying a borrower’s assets, which has traditionally been a painful paper chase that takes several days or longer.”

HousingWire's Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney on his podcast series In The Winner’s Circle, recently brought on Smith to discuss the competitive nature of the lending industry and the new addition. You can listen to the podcast here.

Blue Sage’s digital lending platform is cloud-based, therefore allowing collaborations between lenders and borrowers in real-time. They can track progress and exchange required information, according to the company.

“We look forward to working with Finicity as an asset verification provider,” said Joe Langner, CEO of Blue Sage. “The company’s credit solutions align well with our mission to empower mortgage lenders with best-in-class, consumer-centric tools to achieve an excellent origination performance—every time.”

Earlier this month, Finicity also announced partnering with Advanced Data.