Joe Thompson, senior vice president and regional manager for PrimeLending’s South Texas region, including Houston, San Antonio and Austin, began his career at PrimeLending in 2015 where he more than doubled production for the Houston and Southeast Texas market. Thompson brought on proven top producers who embraced PrimeLending’s values.

Thompson brought on the Katy, Texas branch in 2016, which has since flourished, quickly becoming the top performing branch in the area. When Hurricane Harvey hit South Texas, Thompson led the PrimeLending boots-on-the-ground recovery efforts where he rallied PrimeLending’s South Texas employees, checking to make sure everyone was safe.

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED?

My uncle always reiterated to “not forget where I came from,” which traces back to our blue-collar heritage in Northeast Texas. As one of the first in my family to attend college, it is important that I constantly remember our humble beginnings and to pass on those same life lessons to those around me. Working in an air-conditioned office every day is considered a blessing when you grew up spending your summers earning $4.25/hr in hot attics installing ductwork or crawling under snake-infested houses.