Rocky Stubbs recently joined Flagstar as head of direct lending and has been charged with positioning Flagstar as a market leader in digital and direct mortgage lending. Stubbs led his team to achieve over 40% purchase while delivering industry leading customer and Realtor satisfaction scores. Prior to Flagstar, Stubbs led consumer direct and digital mortgage channel for Capital One Home Loans, where his leadership led the business to achieve record volumes and profitability.

Prior to Capital One, Stubbs led business development for mortgage banking at JP Morgan Chase. His responsibilities included Realtor engagement strategy, builder/ developer relationships, joint ventures, CRA/LMI lending and private wealth mortgage banking. During the financial crisis, Stubbs led the bank’s foreclosure prevention group, which successfully helped over 100,000 customers avoid foreclosure and remain in their homes.

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED?

Someone shared this Colin Powell quote with me early in my career, “Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.” My dad actually had a different way of saying it... He would say “It’s impossible. But doable!” It’s about looking into challenging situations or even a crisis knowing that there’s always a path to success waiting to be found. It’s amazing how many solutions you can find to a problem when you already believe that there must be one.