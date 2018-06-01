Zach South is the cofounder and senior vice president of mortgage operations at Best Rate Referrals. Since its inception, Best Rate Referrals has connected millions of high-intent consumers with a diverse network of lenders for variety of financing products including Home Purchase, HARP, VA, FHA, CashOut, 203k, USDA, Conventional, Reverse Mortgage, ARM, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, First-Time Homebuyer, Jumbo, Debt Consolidation and more. South played a vital role in building online mortgage marketplace MortgageAdvisor.com, which generates demand from thousands of consumers monthly looking for purchase, refinance and home equity loans.

South joined Best Rate Referrals in 2005 and helped build the first versions of the company’s digital properties, which boosted the company’s consumer engagement to a national level.

WHAT IS ONE THING YOU HAD TO OVERCOME TO SUCCEED IN THIS INDUSTRY?

This industry is always changing and if you don’t diversify, you’ll never win. We’ve always been focused on the needs of our clients and the loan programs consumers want. Whether it be rate changes or new legislation, I’m proud of how far Best Rate Referrals has come in our ability to pivot quickly in order to meet the expectations in the market.