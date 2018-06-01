Calier “CJ” Russell recently joined ServiceLink as senior vice president of REO operations and client management of ServiceLink’s auction business. Russell is responsible for internal operations as well as oversight of ServiceLink Auction’s growing market share by supporting clients in their loss mitigation and disposition strategies. Russell has introduced and implemented technology, systems and process enhancements that increased the company’s monthly revenue by over 600% in less than six months using Salesforce.com.

He also developed multiple loss mitigation and quality control business models to meet the needs of several clients across the United States while also developing strategic relationships to broaden business opportunities. Russell managed the architecture, development and integration of Salesforce.com solutions across multiple companies to synchronize BAC Short Sale Process with Auction.com. Russell is both a Salesforce certified administrator and a Salesforce certified developer.

Sponsor Content

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU’VE EVER RECEIVED?

There is nothing more powerful than employee engagement. The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things, but rather the one who inspires his/her people to achieve the greatest things.