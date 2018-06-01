Aaron Schiff is co-founder and CEO of Matic, a digital homeowner’s insurance (HOI) marketplace that helps lenders and servicers integrate HOI into the mortgage process. Schiff launched Matic in August 2014, introducing the first company to incorporate HOI into the e-mortgage fold. By moving the HOI point of sale inside the mortgage transaction, Matic helps lenders close loans faster, reduce origination costs and improve the borrower experience.

Matic leverages integrations to pull borrower and property data straight from the mortgage loan origination system, point-of-sale platform or real estate portal, so homeowners don’t have to manually enter data or guess the answers to unknown questions. Matic then normalizes the data, figures out how much coverage the homeowner needs and makes more than a dozen top carriers bid on the policy.

Schiff has steered Matic to a strong start and industry heavyweights have noticed. In December of 2017, Schiff spearheaded a $7 million Series A funding round led by Mr.Cooper (formerly Nationstar).

WHAT IS ONE THING YOU HAD TO OVERCOME TO SUCCEED IN THIS INDUSTRY?

Resistance to change. No one likes change, even when it leads to better outcomes. Sometimes resistance to change is overt, and sometimes it is unconscious, which makes it even harder to unseat. It’s a challenge we take on daily.