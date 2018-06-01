David Roy joined Altisource in May 2014 as director of product strategy, where he developed business plans in support of high potential technology offerings in the mortgage and real estate industries. Roy is now vice president of operations where he oversees design and implementation of technology solutions, operational improvement initiatives, go-to market, sales operations and financial planning and analysis.

Roy led the rebranding of Altisource Origination Services (AOS) to Trelix, providing mortgage lenders and investors with a suite of mortgage fulfillment offerings. Roy has been dedicated to the development and launch of the business’ technology platform Trelix Connect.

WHAT IS ONE THING YOU HAD TO OVERCOME TO SUCCEED IN THIS INDUSTRY?

Being new to this complex and rapidly changing industry. With this being my first role in the mortgage industry, the learning curve seemed overwhelming at first. Thankfully with hard work and great support from my team, I was able to quickly get up to speed and hit the ground running. As a result, over these past three years I have been able to help build origination solutions into an outstanding team of industry experts, strategists and operators. With such a strong team in place, I am now able to focus most of my energy on launching new initiatives while continuing to build our organization.