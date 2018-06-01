Jason Price, product manager for ReverseVision, brought a Six Sigma Green Belt certification and more than 14 years of IT/software experience with him to ReverseVision in 2014. Price has contributed his strong script writing skills to enhance RV Exchange (RVX), ReverseVision’s flagship loan origination software, as well as other products in ReverseVision’s software suite that produce a smoother customer workflow and improved functionality within the software administration. As a result of Price’s efforts, RVX drew more than 800 new lender and broker customers in 2017 alone.

Price also innovated a calculator tool for Reverse Vision Sales Accelerator that led to a 300% increase in subscriptions eight months following its release. The tool allows lenders to visually model the financial impact of home-equity conversion mortgages on the retirement portfolios of well-funded borrowers. Prior to his experience at ReverseVision, Price acquired his IT/software experience at leading firms such as Adobe Systems and NextWave Broadband.

Sponsor Content

WHAT IS ONE HABIT THAT HAS HELPED YOU SUCCEED?

Saying “thank you.” I make it a habit to regularly express my gratitude to the people who help me get the job done. It’s not only a courteous thing to do, it also builds rapport with team members, who like being appreciated, and motivates them to go the extra mile.