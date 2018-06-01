Nia Patel began her career at PeerStreet in 2016 as a real estate analyst. Patel developed processes and procedures for the newborn PeerStreet loan processing software and individually underwrote over $70 million in loans. In recognition of her hard work, Patel was promoted to senior real estate analyst where she was responsible for the real estate team’s underwriting models, team training and quality review of the team’s work.

Today, she serves as the underwriting manager, where she oversees a team of over 15 analysts and loan processors with a pipeline in the hundreds of millions.

She led a team tasked with spearheading the allocation process to sell loans to over a half-dozen institutional investors as well as performing all due diligence on representations and warranties for loans sold to institutions. Patel has contributed to the development and improvement of the PeerStreet Lender Platform. As a manager, Patel created training programs and resources used by all real estate analysts and loan processors at PeerStreet.

WHAT’S THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED?

While I was going through the interview process for PeerStreet one quote from Sheryl Sandberg at the Harvard Business School graduation was top of mind for me: “If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on.” I took that advice when I accepted a role at PeerStreet and haven’t looked back.