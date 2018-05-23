Fintech company, and 2018 HW Tech100 winner, TMS recently announced the addition of Fred Quick and Al Murad as executive vice presidents as the company continues to expands its retail lending division.

As vice presidents, Quick and Murad will help direct the retail division at TMS and will and report to Pete Sokolovic, who leads TMS' retail division.

“Fred and Al are industry rock stars,” said TMS CEO Darius Mirshahzadeh. “They bring incredible energy and experience to the team and will be instrumental in our strategy to create a customer-centric total homeownership offering to homebuyers and homeowners.”

Prior to TMS, Quick (pictured left) held executive-level positions at Pacific Union Financial and Freedom Mortgage as well as senior management positions at loanDepot and Nationstar Mortgage.

“It’s refreshing to join a company who not only makes the pursuit of homeownership come true for homeowners, but stays with them for the life of homeownership,” Quick said. “TMS is taking on the industry from the traditional origination assembly line that ends at the closing table, to a customer for life solution.”

Murad (pictured right) held senior management positions at Caliber Home Loans and loanDepot.

“TMS’s innovation in finance technology shows how committed they are to meeting their customers where they are — which now more than ever is on their mobile device or tablet,” Murad said. “That attitude will only supercharge the company’s growth as new generations of homeowners expect more from their lenders and TMS continues to deliver.”