Trelix, a provider of real estate, mortgage and technology services, announced the launch of a closing services solution that aims at helping mortgage lenders settle their loans. It will also provide a full suite of end-to-end fulfillment services for customers.

“As our customers work to minimize origination and underwriting costs and become more efficient, they can now turn to Trelix to provide an end-to-end experience for their borrowers,” said Jon Gerretsen, President of Trelix.

With the addition of closing services, The Trelix Platform will help clients streamline the start-to-finish closing experience from disclosure and document preparation to compliance review and closing coordination, the company said. It also aims at eliminating timing uncertainties by communicating regularly between originators, borrowers and realtors, the company said in a press release.

“We offer a seamless process for our customers and their borrowers to ensure we are putting their needs first so that we can stay competitive within the industry,” Gerresten said. “With the end-to end fulfillment services we offer, our customers can use Trelix as the single vendor for all their mortgage fulfillment needs.”