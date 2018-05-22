[PHOTO: Provided by LenderClose]

Digital underwriting platform LenderClose recently celebrated its latest investment from Next Level Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in growing companies based in Iowa. The celebration took place May 16 with an after-hours launch party in Des Moines. The startup welcomed media, strategic partners, investors, community lender clients and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made an appearance.

“Our goal is to have a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports startup companies like LenderClose at all levels of growth,” said Reynolds during her remarks at the launch party. “As a fintech startup, you’re building a stronger reputation. We love the disruptive lending platform that continues to empower lending institutions to compete on a national level by streamlining the process and increasing their footprint.”

The funding from Next Level Ventures will allow LenderClose to add 25 employees to the fast-growing company, it explained. The first hire to kick off the hiring spree is Kara Miner, who will serve as operations specialist for LenderClose.

Miner brings more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage, real estate tax sale and customer service industries. She joins LenderClose from Premier Lending Alliance, an Iowa-based credit union service organization that provides mortgage products and services to consumers and financial institutions. Prior to her experience at Premier Lending Alliance, Miner was a mortgage loan originator for Wells Fargo in West Des Moines.

As operations specialist, she will assist LenderClose’s credit union and community bank clients by reporting, providing customer service and vendor follow-ups.

“I love it when we can streamline and innovate,” said Reynolds. “Anything disruptive, I love.”